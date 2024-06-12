Why OKC Thunder Will Avoid Its Biggest Offseason Fear
After securing the No. 1 seed in a loaded Western Conference and winning a playoff series with ease, Oklahoma City’s rebuild is far ahead of schedule. The Thunder have legitimate cornerstones and a supporting cast that is fit to come through.
The second round shooting slump cost the Thunder a chance at advancing further — and potentially to the Finals — but that’s not a reason to panic. Oklahoma City is still a young team equipped to contend for years to come even if the core stays the exact same.
The team will be conversation of the offseason and any moves made will be analyzed under a microscope. Everyone has a different idea of what the Thunder should do this summer, and with a treasure chest of draft picks plus young assets, there are a handful of moves that could be made. Bleacher Report recently released an article detailing every team’s biggest offseason fear, with Oklahoma City’s involving a panic trade.
“There will be the temptation to speed things up, either by chasing a veteran star in free agency or consolidating some of the young pieces on this roster in a trade,” Greg Swartz wrote. “There's beauty in continuity and patience, however, two areas OKC should still practice.
“No superstar on the trade market would make sense for the Thunder to go all-in for. Kicking the tires on someone like Mikal Bridges would make sense, but guys like Donovan Mitchell and Brandon Ingram would completely change the offensive dynamic of the team and could leave next summer as free agents.”
It makes sense, and that would be a concern for 29 other NBA teams. But with Sam Presti at the helm in Oklahoma City, it doesn’t feel like a worry at all.
Oklahoma City’s front office has been patient and meticulous in building this core and won’t jump at any opportunity with wide eyes. Coming off of a wildly successful season with no major question marks on the horizon this summer, the Thunder will only make a move if it’s the right fit for the team. There’s no need for a panic trade, and with the way Presti has operated over the years, there’s no reason to believe there’s even a chance of a panic trade.
There’s certainly a few holes on the roster and clear ways the Thunder can improve, but smaller, targeted moves should get it done. There’s not an available star worth mortgaging the future or young players for, and Oklahoma City should continue to be patient about its process.
On the outside looking in, a panic trade would be a concern. With Presti’s track record and what he has built in Oklahoma City, though, it seems unlikely.
