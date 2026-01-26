Timberwolves Hold Moment of Silence for Alex Pretti Before Game vs. Warriors

A few minutes before tipoff against the Warriors on Sunday night at Target Center, the Timberwolves held a moment of silence to honor Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident killed by federal officers on Saturday.

“Target Center, we are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Alex Pretti that occurred yesterday in Minneapolis,” Timberwolves public address announcer Jedidiah Jones said over the microphone. “We extend our love, support and heartfelt sympathies to Alex’s family, friends and our community in this difficult time. Please join us in honoring the life and memory of Alex Pretti with a moment of silence.”

Moment of silence by the Wolves pregame for the death of Alex Pretti pic.twitter.com/ZVe8RZgjpy — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) January 25, 2026

A moment of silence was held in memory of Alex Pretti ahead of the Warriors-Timberwolves game in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/N4O7GIM4QD — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2026

The matchup between the Timberwolves and Warriors, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to Sunday night in order to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” in the aftermath of Pretti’s death.

Pretti was the second U.S. citizen shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis this month. On Jan. 7, an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence for her before a game against the Cavaliers on Jan. 8.

After Sunday’s game—which the Warriors won 111–85—Golden State coach Steve Kerr addressed the heartbreaking atmosphere at Target Center.

“Their group was suffering,” Kerr said. “I thought the vibe in the stands was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of. You could feel the somber atmosphere. ... We could tell they were struggling with everything that’s been going on and what the city has been going through.

“It was a very sad night. ... Very difficult to see so many people struggling and sad. They came to the game to try to forget about stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away for the city and for their team.”

Other figures around sports have recently weighed in about the tragic events in Minneapolis. Former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns showed his support for the Twin Cities in a post to social media.

What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families — and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people. This moment demands that we reflect honestly on… — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2026

Warriors star Steph Curry shared his experience spending the past few days in Minneapolis as thousands of citizens flooded the streets to protest against the presence of ICE in the Twin Cities.

Stephen Curry noted the “heavy hearts” inside Target Center tonight and said he was “glued to the TV” Saturday when Golden State’s matchup with Minnesota was postponed.



“Hopefully … the community kind of comes together and the right decisions are made.”



More: pic.twitter.com/QoFB4Koj3s — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 26, 2026

Across the Mississippi River in St. Paul, the PWHL’s Minnesota Frost also held a moment of silence Sunday before a game against the New York Sirens.

Pregame moment of silence for Alex Pretti at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul ahead of today's New York Sirens vs. Minnesota Frost game. pic.twitter.com/kFqx75srXs — Heather Rule (@hlrule) January 25, 2026

Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up a sign that said “Abolish ICE” when her name was called ahead of her Unrivaled game on Sunday.

Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon.



Photo via @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/mK9TDIJ6Ge — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 25, 2026

