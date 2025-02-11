Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley questionable, Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Wolves-Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley are both questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center in Minneapolis. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out after suffering a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo will not be participating in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game either.
Both Edwards (hip) and Conley (finger) were questionable for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though Edwards, despite being deemed a gametime decision by Wolves coach Chris Finch, played and scored a game-high 44 points in a Wolves loss. Conley did not play in the game, the second straight game he's missed due to the injury.
Edwards has been on the injury report since Friday, and he missed Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to right hip soreness. It didn't appear to be bothering him Monday, though, as Edwards posted his third straight 40-point game, becoming the first player in franchise history to have three consecutive games of 40 or more points. Conley has missed both games after dislocating his finger in Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets, though he finished that game.
The Wolves would certainly like to have both back on Wednesday after coming off a rough game Monday in Cleveland. Edwards is the team's leading scorer, averaging 27.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA, and he also averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Conley was playing his best basketball in February before suffering the finger injury, averaging seasons bests of 11.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, all better than his season-long averages of 8.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Neither are expected to miss significant time due to injury.
Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA over the past decade, and this season is not an exception as he's averaging 31.8 points, which ranks second in the league, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He's expected to miss a week after suffering the calf injury a couple days ago and return after All-Star break.
Aside from injuries to Edwards, Conley and Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out for the Wolves. Damian Lillard (hamstring) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are both listed probable on the Bucks' injury report.
The Wolves and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.