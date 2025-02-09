Severely short-handed Wolves rally from 15-point deficit to beat Trail Blazers
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren't exactly dealt the best hand.
They were playing their third game in four nights and down Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) in addition to still being without Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe). And not only were the Wolves severely short-handed, they were playing one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the Portland Trail Blazers. A schedule loss if there ever was one.
Despite all that adversity, and a poor shooting night from 3-point range and the free-throw line, the Wolves managed to overcome a 15-point deficit and beat the Trail Blazers 114-98 Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Wolves (30-23) trailed by 13 points at the halftime break and slowly worked their way back in it. Jaden McDaniels had a big third-quarter effort, scoring 10 of his game- and career-high 30 points in the frame as Minnesota cut its deficit to eight. Naz Reid, who had 23 points and eight rebounds, was knocking down 3s as Minnesota erased the gap in the fourth.
Suddenly, a big deficit turned into a double-digit lead with just over two minutes remaining when a steal from Reid led to a transition layup for McDaniels. It was truly a case of a team leaving everything out there on the court.
Without Edwards and Conley, Rob Dillingham made the first start of his young career. He struggled early, missing several 3-pointers in the first couple minutes of the first quarter, but he eventually settled in and finished with eight points and six assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in place of Edwards and finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Jaylen Clark, who wasn't in the rotation just a week ago, served as the team's sixth man Saturday night. He proved again to be a defensive stalwart, including a key steal in the stretch run of the fourth quarter that turned into a transition dunk for Alexander-Walker on the other end for a 100-93 lead. He finished with 11 points, making a key 3 during the comeback.
Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 21 points.
It was truly a valiant comeback effort from the Timberwolves Saturday night, particularly as the team could have easily folded when the Trail Blazers (23-30) put them in a big hole.