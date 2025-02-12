Anthony Edwards in, Mike Conley and Damian Lillard out for Wolves-Bucks
Anthony Edwards will play, but Mike Conley has been ruled out for the Minnesota Timberwolves for Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center in Minneapolis, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Damian Lillard (hamstring), who was listed as probable on Tuesday, was downgraded to questionable Wednesday and is now reportedly out for the game. Lillard averages 25.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. That leaves the Bucks down their two best players as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out until after the All-Star break.
Both Edwards and Conley were listed as questionable coming in to Wednesday night's game. Edwards has been on the injury report since Friday due to right hip soreness, but he played and scored a game-high 44 points in Monday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards has only missed two games this season, including Saturday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Conley has missed the past two games after dislocating his finger in Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets, though he did finish that game. Conley had been playing his best basketball in February, averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, all highs of any month this season. Wednesday will be the eighth game Conley's missed this season.
Pat Connaughton (calf) is listed as probable for the Bucks.
Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out for the Wolves.
The Wolves and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Target Center.