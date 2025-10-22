Anthony Edwards on injury report ahead of Timberwolves' season opener
On the eve of the Timberwolves' first game of the 2025-26 NBA season, Anthony Edwards has popped up on the injury report.
In an update Tuesday evening, the Wolves star is listed as "questionable" ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trailblazers in Oregon, with back spasms the injury in question.
An absent Edwards would be a huge blow for the Wolves' hopes of starting the season with a win, and even a limited Edwards could significantly impact their chances.
Edwards is the star attraction of a Wolves starting 5 that also includes Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley.
If he is unable to go, you can expect Donte DiVincenzo to get the start in his stead, with the likes of Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr. in line for more minutes off the bench.
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers gets underway at 9 p.m. CT Wednesday, and can be seen on Fubo and NBA League Pass, and in Minnesota on FanDuel Sports Network North.