Draymond Green among key Warriors ruled out against Wolves
Injuries are leaving the Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski for Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Green (back/illness) attended Golden State's shootaround Wednesday morning, but was "looked like a ghost," according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who noted the absence was more illness-related than injury-related. Anderson, a former Timberwolf, is out due to left hamstring soreness; Kuminga has a right ankle sprain; and Podziemski has an ab injury.
The Warriors will be missing a lot of size in the lineup down Green, Anderson and Kuminga. Kerr said they may play small.
"We gotta fight," Kerr said pregame. "We'll mix and match combinations and see what we can do. Sometimes in games like these you go small, try to spread people out, play fast, but we also have some guys who can match up, so we'll see what we can do."
The Timberwolves and Warriors tip off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center.