Finally at full strength? Rudy Gobert's status upgraded ahead of Heat matchup
For the first time in nearly two months, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be at full strength Friday night.
Rudy Gobert's status on the latest Timberwolves injury report for Friday's game at the Miami Heat was upgraded to questionable due to lower back spasms. Gobert has been ruled out in every game since the All-Star break and hasn't played since Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is close to getting back.
Gobert popped up on the injury report just before the All-Star break due to back spasms and has been ruled out since for low back injury maintenance. It's been a blow for the Wolves not having Gobert in the lineup as a rim protector, particularly as the Wolves were dealing with a number of other injuries, including to Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who've both recently returned. Gobert is the team's leading rebounder and averages 11.0 points, 10.4 boards and 1.8 assist per game.
The prospect of a full-strength Wolves team is exciting as they've rattled off three straight wins and appear to be finding a rhythm as more players have come back into the fold. Minnesota hasn't had its full supporting cast since early January. DiVincenzo was out from Jan. 15 until Feb. 27 due to a turf toe injury. Randle was out from Jan. 30 until Sunday due to a groin injury. Naz Reid, Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards have sporadically missed games over the last month-plus, too.
But if Gobert returns to the lineup Friday night, the Wolves would have their entire roster available, and now they'll likely have a deeper rotation as the likes of Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham have seen their roles increase amid all the injury absences, and each have showcased an ability to help the team at times, Clark in particular.
Gobert was the only Wolves player on the injury report.
The Heat, meanwhile, have a lengthier injury report. Alec Burks (back), Tyler Herro (head cold) and Jamie Jaquez Jr. (ankle) are all listed as questionable for the game. Dru Smith (Achilles), Nikola Jovic (broken hand) and Josh Christopher (G League) have been ruled out for the game. Bam Adebayo (calf) and Davion Mitchell (quad) are both available for the game.
The Wolves and Heat tip off at 7 p.m. CT Friday night in Miami.