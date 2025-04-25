Lakers' Rui Hachimura to wear facemask in Game 3 against Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing a masked Rui Hachimura in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is available for the game.
Hachimura took a shot to the face in Game 2 and briefly exited before returning with a facemask on. At one point during the game, he took the facemask back off, but on Los Angeles'' injury report, he's listed as available with a facemask. That's in line with what Lakers coach J.J. Redick told reporters this week, saying he was "fine" and the mask was a precaution.
Hachimura is averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this series.
Maxi Kleber (foot) remains out for the Lakers. Kleber, who was an additional piece in the Lakers' trade with the Dallas Mavericks that swapped Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, is yet to make his Lakers debut as he continues to recover from surgery. He's been ruled out for each of the first two games, though Redick told reporters Kleber has been practicing.
Rob Dillingham (ankle) remains out for the Timberwolves. Dillingham suffered the ankle injury during the team's "stay in shape league" and has been ruled out for each of the first two games of the series.
The Wolves and Lakers tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday night at Target Center. Tony Brothers will be the crew chief for the game, with Mark Lindsay serving as the other official, Gediminas Petraitis as the umpire and Andy Nagy as an alternate.
The game will be televised on ESPN and FanDuel Sports North.