Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2: Injury reports, officials and TV info
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers had few injuries to report ahead of Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series Tuesday night, scheduled for a 9 p.m. CT tipoff at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Rob Dillingham (ankle) is out for the Timberwolves, and Maxi Kleber (foot) remains out for the Lakers. Those are the only players on the injury reports; LeBron James is off L.A.'s report after a probable designation with a hip injury in Game 1.
Both Dillingham and Kleber were ruled out in Game 1. Dillingham suffered the ankle injury during the team's "stay in shape" league and was originally listed as questionable for Game 1. Kleber, who was an additional piece in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, is yet to make his Lakers debut as he continues his recovery from foot surgery. Kleber has participated in practices this week, however, there is not a clear timetable for his return, though it could come this series.
The Wolves will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead Tuesday night after their convincing Game 1 victory. James Capers will serve as the crew chief for the game, while Ben Taylor will be the other referee, Justin Van Duyne as the umpire and Kevin Cutler as the alternate official. Tuesday night's game will be televised on TNT and FanDuel Sports North.