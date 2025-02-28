Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo both good to go against Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are both good to go and playing in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, despite both being considered gametime decisions leading up to the game.
Edwards (calf) and DiVincenzo (toe) were both listed as questionable, and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles pregame that both were gametime decisions for the matchup against the Lakers. Edwards appeared to tweak his calf in the fourth quarter of Monday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, though he did return in overtime and made a game-sealing block. DiVincenzo has been sidelined since mid-January with a turf toe injury but has been ramping up in recent weeks and practiced on Wednesday. Minnesota needs them both as it's already short-handed.
The Wolves have already ruled out Rudy Gobert (back/injury maintenance) and Julius Randle (groin), both of whom have missed several games. Randle has been out since late January, but appears to be nearing a return to play, while Gobert has missed the past four games after popping up on the injury report with back spasms just before the All-Star break.
Bones Hyland, whom Minnesota officially signed to a two-way contract Thursday, is out and has been assigned to Iowa.
Edwards will take his usual starting spot in the lineup. While DiVincenzo had entered the starting lineup just before he went down with the injury, he'll make his return off the bench Thursday night. Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid will start alongside Edwards. LeBron James, listed as probable with a foot injury, is starting for the Lakers.
The Wolves and Lakers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.