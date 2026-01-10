Timberwolves allow season-high point total in loss to Cavaliers

The Wolves faced the Cavs for the second time since Thursday. Saturday's game was in Cleveland, and it resulted in a 146-132 loss, which is the most points they've allowed in a game this season.

Minnesota was controlling the tempo early, behind strong defense from Rudy Gobert. It led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but Cleveland punched back and closed the first half strong with a 65-63 lead heading into the locker room.

The Cavaliers' offense continued to improve throughout the game, and Minnesota had no answer. Cleveland got at least 16 points from all five starters, and second-year guard Jalon Tyson added 21 points off the bench.

Minnesota got its standard 25 points from Anthony Edwards, 23 points from Naz Reid and 22 points from Julius Randle, but they weren't able to slow down Cleveland's three-point barrage.

Highlighted by a 5 of 6 night from three-point range for Cavs guard Sam Merrill, they shot 15 of 30 as a team. Minnesota actually made one more shot from long range, but it was Cleveland's 21 of 25 day from the free-throw line that might've been the difference.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists on 9 of 21 shooting from the field. Merrill, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland were all over 20 points. The Wolves looked completely lost on the defensive side of the floor.

The Cavs' 146 points are the most Minnesota has allowed in a game this season, topping its 142-138 Christmas Day overtime loss against the Nuggets, and the Dec. 2 overtime win against the Pelicans. It marks the first time they've allowed at least 130 points in regulation since Nov. 5 against the Knicks.

Saturday's loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Wolves, and they now move to 25-14 on the season. They will come back home for a challenging test against the Spurs at the Target Center on Sunday night at 6 pm. CT. They will then hit the road for four straight games away from home on Jan. 13 through Jan. 20.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis