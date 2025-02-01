Wolves' Anthony Edwards ruled out, Mike Conley available against Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards in Minneapolis, coach Chris Finch said pregame. Edwards was listed questionable for the game due to illness.
Point guard Mike Conley (thumb) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot), who were also both listed as questionable for the game, are both available. Shannon is available for the first time after an extended absence due to the foot injury.
It'll be the first game Edwards has missed all season. Losing Edwards, who averages 26.6 points — seventh best in the NBA — 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, will be a big blow for the Wolves, who are already without Julius Randle (groin) after he exited Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz. Donte DiVincenzo (toe) also remains out.
Finch said Randle will miss "more than a few days" and will not be immediately available in the near future.
Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely be starting in place of Edwards and Randle. Finch was complementary of the play of the young guys who stepped up in Randle's absence against the Jazz, particularly Jaylen Clark. The likes of Clark, Luka Garza, Rob Dillingham and potentially even Shannon figure to get lots of run Saturday night.
The Wolves and Wizards tip off at 7 p.m. at Target Center.