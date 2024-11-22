Wolves' Mike Conley ruled out against Raptors
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a left great toe sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in his place for the 6:30 p.m. tipoff in Toronto.
Conley was listed as questionable coming into the game due to the toe sprain, as was reserve guard Donte DiVincenzo, who's been dealing with back spasms. DiVincenzo was not ruled out and appears in line to play Thursday night.
Conley is averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 assists per game as the team's starting point guard. While he's struggled with his shot in the early going, hitting just 32% of his attempts from the field and 34% from 3-point range, Conley has heated up in recent games, and his impact as the team's top playmaker is apparent, particularly when he's not on the court.
Alexander-Walker, who averages 8.8 points and 2.6 assists per game, will get his second start of the season. He started when Conley rested on the second half of back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12-13, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three rebounds in a Wolves loss. Alexander-Walker has been one of the most consistent and best players for Minnesota as a lockdown defender and secondary ball handler off the bench.
The absence of Conley likely means more minutes for rookie point guard Rob Dillingham, too. Dillingham got more run in the previous game Conley was out, playing a season-high nine minutes, and he played some non-garbage time minutes in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday as well. Dillingham averages two points and one assist per game in limited action.