Timberwolves list Conley, DiVincenzo as questionable for Raptors game
The Timberwolves have listed PG Mike Conley (toe) and SG Donte DiVincenzo (back) as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raptors in Toronto.
DiVincenzo was previously a late add to the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns due to back spasms, but he was able to play in that game and scored 15 points off the bench on a season-high five made threes. That would seem to suggest that he'll be able to play again on Thursday, although it's clearly not guaranteed.
Conley is a new addition to the injury report with what the team is calling a "left great toe sprain." The 37-year-old veteran sat on the back end of a back-to-back in Portland last week for rest reasons. If he's unable to play in Toronto, it would be his first game missed due to injury this season.
DiVincenzo is averaging 9.4 points per game on 35 percent shooting (32 percent from deep) during a slow start to his Minnesota career. Conley is averaging 7.5 points on 32 percent shooting, though he does lead the team in assists (4.8) and steals (1.7) per game.
If Conley can't go, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would presumably get his second start of the season. Rookie Rob Dillingham would also be in line for expanded minutes.
The Timberwolves won't have rookie Terrence Shannon Jr., who was sent down to the G League on Tuesday and scored 34 points in his first Iowa Wolves game on Wednesday. But they will have Leonard Miller and Daishen Nix on the bench in Toronto, as both have been recalled from Iowa.
Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture) is questionable for the Raptors. He could make his return, wearing goggles, after missing the last 11 games with an eye injury. Toronto continues to be without Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.
The Wolves are looking to snap a shockingly-long 19-game losing streak in the city of Toronto. It's a 6:30 p.m. CT tip on Thursday night.