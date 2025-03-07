Wolves' Rudy Gobert remains out, Andrew Wiggins among several sidelined for Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to wait at least one more game to get back to full strength as Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame.
Gobert, who hasn't played since Feb. 12, was upgraded to questionable on Thursday's injury report, but he will not make his long-awaited return on Friday. The Wolves would certainly like to get Gobert back as he's the team's best rim protector and leading rebounder, averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 55 games this season.
The Wolves are otherwise healthy, having no other players on the injury report. The Heat, however, are not so fortunate. Former Wolves standout Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Alec Burks (back) join Kel'el Ware (knee), Nikola Jovic (broken hand), Dru Smith (Achilles) and Josh Christopher (G League) as players ruled out for the game. Tyler Herro (head cold) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) remain questionable for Miami, but will warm up and appear like they'll try to give it a go Friday night.
Bam Adebayo (calf) and Davion Mitchell (quad) are both on the injury report but are available.
The Wolves and Heat tip off at 7 p.m. CT at Kaseya Center in Miami.