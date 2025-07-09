2025 NBA Cup: Wolves draw defending champs in otherwise favorable group
The Timberwolves have been placed in the same group as the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 edition of the NBA Cup. The Thunder were runners up in the 2024 NBA Cup, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the title game.
Minnesota landed in Group A in the Western Conference along with the Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz. Outside of OKC, it's a pretty favorable group on paper. The Kings were 40-42 last season, the Suns were 36-46 (and just traded Kevin Durant) and the Jazz were an NBA-worst 17-65.
The Wolves will play one game against each of the four other teams in their group. Minnesota will host Sacramento and Utah, while traveling to play Oklahoma City and Phoenix. With the exception of the NBA Cup championship game, all games in the tournament count towards the regular season record.
Game and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date, but the group stage will take place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 28. The six group winners (three from the West and three from the East), plus one wild card from each conference, will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds.
Minnesota has not advanced to the knockout rounds in the two previous editions of the NBA Cup. In 2024, the Wolves finished third in Group A behind the Rockets and Clippers. In 2023, they came in second in Group C, finishing behind the Kings, who were undefeated in group play.