4-team trade idea involving Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Julius Randle, more
Somebody ping Tim Connelly and Pat Riley and get this conversation started, because we may have solved the riddle of getting Jimmy Butler to Phoenix and helping Minnesota get something for Julius Randle all in one fell swoop.
In this four-team blockbuster trade idea — which is nothing more than us playing with a trade machine — Butler ends up in Phoenix, Bradley Beal finds himself in Miami and Randle finishes the season with the Wizards before opting out of his 2025-26 player option to find a home of his choosing in free agency.
The Timberwolves then end up with point guard Malcolm Brogdon and his expiring contract, and 7-footer Jonas Valanciunas from Washington. Valanciunas has two years remaining on his deal but he's on a very team-friendly contract and would help solve Minnesota's rebounding woes.
Miami gets: Bradley Beal, three future first-round picks
Phoenix gets: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota gets: Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon
Washington gets: Julius Randle, Alec Burks (and maybe a draft pick from Minnesota)
This makes sense for Miami because they give Butler what he wants and they add three future first-round picks to help ease the burden of taking on Beal's whopper of a contract. The Suns have to sweeten the pot and there's speculation that their Tuesday trade with Utah to send their 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Jazz for first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 was to get the ball moving on ammo to acquire Butler.
To make the money work between Miami and Phoenix, the Heat would have to trade away another $2 million, and that's where Burks comes into the equation. His expiring contract can be shipped to Washington.
This deal makes sense for Phoenix because they've made it clear that draft picks aren't a priority and it would give them a terrifying trio of Butler, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
This trade works for Minnesota because they can move on from Randle without risking losing him for nothing after the season. Randle has a $31 million player option for 2025-26, so he very well could be looking for a fresh start no matter how much head coach Chris Finch adores him. With Randle gone, the Wolves can insert Naz Reid into the starting lineup. Brogdon helps alleviate the Donte DiVincenzo toe injury and Valanciunas would give Minnesota a helluva 1-2 punch at center with Rudy Gobert.
Why does this make sense for Washington? The Wizards are basically in the hunt for the No. 1 pick and a shot at Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. Randle and Burks replacing Brogdon and Valanciunas isn't going to move the needle, and assuming Randle opts out of his contract they'd be shedding his salary and the remaining money on Valanciunas's contract.
This deal might not be sweet enough for the Wizards without some draft pick compensation, and if that's the case the Timberwolves could throw in a future second-round pick or two to reach an agreement.
It's just an idea, but we feel that it makes good sense for all four teams involved.