4 things that stood out as Timberwolves move to 3-0 in Summer League
The Timberwolves remained perfect in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday in Las Vegas, pulling away late to take down the Detroit Pistons 89-73 and move to 3-0 with one game left in preliminary play.
Terrence Shannon Jr. continued to play well as the Wolves' No. 1 option, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the third straight game. He finished with 24 points once again, going 3-for-3 from deep and hitting all nine of his free throws (though he did have seven turnovers). Leonard Miller added 20 points and 8 rebounds for the Wolves. But frankly, Shannon and Miller playing well is the expectation, given their experience level and talent.
Let's go over four other things that stood out from Tuesday's game.
Dillingham's scoring flashes
This is a big summer for Rob Dillingham, last year's No. 8 overall pick. He's had the ball in his hands a ton over these three games, getting valuable reps as a scorer and playmaker. And while it's been a bit up-and-down for the 20-year-old point guard, the flashes have been there. He scored 16 points on 17 shot attempts against the Pistons, all of them two-pointers, and added 4 assists and 2 steals. He's had 15 or 16 points in all three games.
Dillingham scored both at the rim and in the midrange. He played on and off the ball. He pushed the pace relentlessly in transition. He hit Joan Beringer on a lob for the second straight game. Dillingham's most impressive sequence came in the third quarter, when he hit a floater off a handoff from Beringer and then cut backdoor for an and-one layup on the very next possession.
You'd certainly like to see a bit more efficiency from Dillingham. He's also turned the ball over at least four times in every game (although not all of them have been directly his fault). Still, it's easy to see the upside of his creation ability, both for himself and others. That's reason enough to be encouraged about what he might look like next season.
Beringer's defensive versatility
In the two games since his incredible 11-point, 8-rebound, 6-block debut last Thursday, Beringer hasn't done a whole lot that shows up on the stat sheet. The Timberwolves' first-round pick had 7 points and 7 rebounds on Saturday night, and he had just 3 points and 6 boards on Tuesday. But that shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering the 18-year-old is extremely raw.
The thing that stands out most with Beringer is his defense, which is the side of the floor where he has a chance to be extremely impactful in the NBA. He had a couple blocks and a steal in this game, but more notably, anyone who watched could see how versatile he is on the defensive end. His length is obvious. What you notice even more is how well he moves for a guy his size. He can come out to the perimeter and look like a massive wing defender while guarding the ball.
Beringer's quickness also helps him as pick-and-roll defender.
Beringer did commit seven fouls in this game (the maximum is 10 in summer league action). But again, these games are about process, development, and glimpses of upside more than box score results. He looks like he has a chance to be a special defender with his length, mobility, and versatility.
Clark's been quiet
It's been a fairly quiet three games for Jaylen Clark, which is a bit surprising given how well he played when he got a chance to join the Timberwolves' rotation last season. For much of Tuesday's game, he had been held scoreless, although he eventually drilled a couple three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Through three games, Clark has averaged 6.7 points, shooting 26 percent from the floor (7 of 27) and 24 percent from deep (4 of 17).
With that said, it's a small sample size that doesn't feel like anything worth worrying too much about. Clark has still been an impactful defender, and the nature of his offensive game is that he isn't going to be a high-usage scorer, even in a Summer League setting. As long as he shoots it well enough from three, his relentless defense could make him useful for the Timberwolves as the ninth or tenth man in the rotation. The form looks good.
Bailey's solid play
One of the sleepers we highlighted coming into Summer League was Bailey, a 21-year-old former second-round pick with some brief NBA experience. He's played well and slowly earned more playing time from coach Kevin Hanson, going from 9 minutes in the opener to 15 on Saturday and close to 19 on Tuesday. Bailey chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a couple blocks against Detroit, highlighted by a sweet reverse layup. He was a plus-17, which trailed only big man Jesse Edwards for the team lead.
The Wolves play again on Wednesday against the Suns (4:00 p.m. CT on NBA TV). They'll look to finish 4-0 in their initial slate and advance to the four-team playoffs this weekend.