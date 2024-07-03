All Timberwolves

After season in Europe, PJ Dozier reportedly inks deal with Timberwolves

Dozier is a playmaking guard who can shoot the 3 and defend the perimeter.

Joe Nelson

Oct 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier (35) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Moses Wright (11) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Timberwolves, just hours after reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent sharpshooter Joe Ingles on a one-year deal, have also signed free-agent guard PJ Dozier, according to longtime Wolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski.

Krawczynski says it's a one-year deal for Dozier, who is 27 years old and coming off a season in Serbia where he averaged 9.2 points per game for Partizan. Dozier last played in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23, when he averaged just under five minutes in 16 games of action.

Dozier, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, has a connection to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, who was in Denver when Dozier played for the Nuggets from 2017-18 to 2021-22. Dozier actually signed with the Timberwolves before the 2022 season but was cut before the start of the regular season, at which point he played on 10-day contracts with the Kings.

In the EuroLeague, Dozier averaged 9.2 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals, his first full season of basketball since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee early in the 2021-22 season while playing for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves potential depth chart

Position

Starter

Backup

Depth

PG

Mike Conley

Rob Dillingham

PJ Dozier

SG

Anthony Edwards

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jaylen Clark

SF

Jaden McDaniels

Joe Ingles

Terrence Shannon Jr.

PF

Karl-Anthony Towns

Josh Minott

Leonard Miller

C

Rudy Gobert

Naz Reid

Luka Garza

