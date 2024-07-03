After season in Europe, PJ Dozier reportedly inks deal with Timberwolves
The Timberwolves, just hours after reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent sharpshooter Joe Ingles on a one-year deal, have also signed free-agent guard PJ Dozier, according to longtime Wolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski.
Krawczynski says it's a one-year deal for Dozier, who is 27 years old and coming off a season in Serbia where he averaged 9.2 points per game for Partizan. Dozier last played in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23, when he averaged just under five minutes in 16 games of action.
Dozier, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, has a connection to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, who was in Denver when Dozier played for the Nuggets from 2017-18 to 2021-22. Dozier actually signed with the Timberwolves before the 2022 season but was cut before the start of the regular season, at which point he played on 10-day contracts with the Kings.
In the EuroLeague, Dozier averaged 9.2 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals, his first full season of basketball since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee early in the 2021-22 season while playing for the Nuggets.
Timberwolves potential depth chart
Position
Starter
Backup
Depth
PG
Mike Conley
Rob Dillingham
PJ Dozier
SG
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Jaylen Clark
SF
Jaden McDaniels
Joe Ingles
Terrence Shannon Jr.
PF
Karl-Anthony Towns
Josh Minott
Leonard Miller
C
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
Luka Garza