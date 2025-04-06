Anthony Edwards is 1 of 4 players with multiple 100+ dunk scores this season
Anthony Edwards has thrown down some very impressive dunks this season. Saturday's demolition of Philadelphia 76ers big man Adem Bona might've been his best of the year.
Did you know the NBA has a formula that rates dunks based on a variety of factors? They call it the Dunk Score. According to the league, the score "takes into account over 25 player tracking characteristics — including vertical jump, takeoff distance, ball height, ball speed and defender proximity — to capture all aspects of the dunk." Basically, their player tracking technology helps combine a bunch of factors into a composite score for every dunk. You can read a full explanation here.
Anyways, Edwards' slam on Bona at the Wells Fargo Center earned his best Dunk Score of the year at 105.2. He also earned a 103.5 for a similar-looking dunk in Orlando back in January, making him one of just four players in the NBA with two 100+ Dunk Scores this season. The others are Shaedon Sharpe, Yves Missi, and Jaylen Brown. Only 26 dunks this season have met that threshold.
Admittedly, the Dunk Score, in both concept and execution, seems to be an imperfect way of rating dunks. There's no human element to it, so it's hard to know how the formula assigns points for different factors. For example, how is this Edwards dunk on Chet Holmgren — which looks a lot like his Sixers and Magic dunks — only a 70.5? That seems...wrong. Nonetheless, it's an interesting thing the folks at NBA Stats have started tracking this season.
In addition to (unofficially) leading the league in highlight-reel dunks, Edwards also leads the NBA in three-pointers made. He's at 303 after hitting six of them in Philadelphia, which puts him two ahead of Malik Beasley and ten ahead of Steph Curry. Edwards and Beasley are only the third players ever with at least 300 threes in a season, joining Curry (five times, soon to be six), James Harden, and Klay Thompson. Edwards is the youngest player to ever accomplish that feat.
Between his signature slams and elite long-range shooting, Edwards has had an incredibly entertaining 2024-25 season on the offensive end of the floor.