Anthony Edwards and Team USA finish showcase series with close win over Germany
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards came off the bench but was once again in the closing lineup for Team USA in their final exhibition game before traveling to Paris for the Olympics later this week. After a close call against South Sudan on Saturday, the star-studded US squad had a slightly better performance in a 92-88 win over a strong Germany team on Monday.
Edwards instantly made an impact when he hit the floor in the first half, highlighted by a big-time dunk late in the second quarter. He followed a Joel Embiid block with a shifty fastbreak crossover and slam, which helped the USA take a 48-41 lead into the break.
Germany responded with an impressive second half led by Franz and Moritz Wagner, who combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds. They gave Team USA all they could handle until the final whistle. The ageless LeBron James once again led the Americans with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and several clutch buckets down the stretch.
Edwards had another up-and-down performance in this game. He finished with 11 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 3 turnovers on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting at the free throw line. He didn't attempt a three-pointer in the contest. Edwards averaged 13 points per game across the USA's five showcase games, hitting double figures in each one. At times, he looked like one of the team's best players on both ends. At other times, he played too much hero ball.
USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday, July 28 against Nikola Jokic and Serbia before closing out pool play with games against Puerto Rico and South Sudan.