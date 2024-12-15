Anthony Edwards avoids injury report after ankle scare
Anthony Edwards and his Gumby-like ankles avoided another injury scare when he left Friday night's game against the Lakers.
Edwards left the game late in the third quarter only to return midway through the fourth quarter, no worse for wear other than some gingerly steps and grimaces as he worked through some discomfort. Even better is that Edwards was not listed on Minnesota's injury report Saturday, ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs in San Antonio.
We're not sure how many times Edwards has fallen to the court in pain after turning an ankle, but it always looks bad and he always surprises when he returns to the court after a quick trip to the locker room for some tape.
The man is as sturdy as they come and so far in his young career he's been able to bounce back from every injury scare. **knock on wood**
The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games. The tilt with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs starts at 6:10 p.m. CT Sunday.
Quick preview stat: The Spurs are allowing 127.7 points over their last four games and Minnesota has held five of their last six opponents to 92 or fewer points.