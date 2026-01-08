Anthony Edwards again added to injury report for 'foot maintenance'

Anthony Edwards has once again been added to the Timberwolves' injury report just hours before a game.

Similar to how Edwards was added to the injury report following the morning shoot-around on Tuesday before Minnesota defeated Miami, the Wolves have done the same ahead of Thursday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards is officially questionable with "right foot injury maintenance."

A sore right foot kept Edwards out of three games in mid-December. Since then, he's played in all 10 games, with the Wolves winning seven of them. Edwards was questionable on Tuesday before leading Minnesota with 26 points in a 122-94 win over the Heat.

Edwards was not on the injury report released Wednesday by the Timberwolves, so it's possible that, similar to Tuesday, Edwards felt some discomfort during morning shoot-around.

At 24-13, the Wolves are in fifth place in the Western Conference. They're just percentage points behind the Los Angeles Lakers (23-12), and only one game behind third-place Denver (25-12), and two games behind second-place San Antonio (26-11).

None of the teams ahead of Minnesota in the standings is in action Thursday, so a win would push the Wolves ahead of the Lakers for the No. 4 seed and within a half-game of Denver for the third seed.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 in their last five games, and at 21-17 overall, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but only 3.5 games behind the second-place New York Knicks (24-13).

Thursday's 7 p.m. CT game will be televised locally by FanDuel Sports Network North. After an off day on Friday, the Wolves and Cavaliers will meet again in Cleveland. That game will be streamed by Amazon Prime at 12 p.m. CT.

