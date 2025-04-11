Anthony Edwards' big game against Grizzlies was inspired by Michael Jordan
How did Anthony Edwards prepare for the Minnesota Timberwolves' biggest game of the year?
By watching videos of Michael Jordan.
After the Wolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night, Edwards said during his postgame, on-court interview with TNT that Wolves director of player development Chris Hines had queued up videos of the Chicago Bulls legend for him.
"C. Hines, my trainer, told me to black out tonight, so I tried to do that," said Edwards, who scored a game-high 44 points in the winning effort. "We be watching — I know people gonna love this — he send me like MJ videos every day about like blacking out. And I think MJ said something like, 'Why would I worry about a miss if I haven't took the shot yet?'"
Edwards didn't miss many shots on his way to the game high Thursday night, knocking down 13 for 19 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Edwards exploded for 18 points while shooting 5 for 5 from the field during a third quarter in which the Wolves set a franchise record for most points in a quarter with 52. That came after Edwards said Wolves coach Chris Finch cussed the team out at halftime after Minnesota gave up 72 first-half points to the Grizzlies.
Edwards, who also had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, said he told Mike Conley before the game that he was going to be "on they a**" Thursday night. That proved to be the case as Edwards delivered one of his best games of the season and on a night they needed it most. With the win, they now control their destiny for a top-six seed in the West.
"I just got the sense," Edwards told reporters postgame. "I mean, every game that we play, 82 games, is a big game. But tonight was like ... must-win, pretty much. I just had that sense, man, and when I get that sense, it's ugly for everybody."