Wolves set franchise record, crush Grizzlies to set up three-team tie in West

Timberwolves' offense in the 3Q:



• Franchise-record 52 points

• 18/21 FG (85.7%)

• 11/13 2PT (84.6%)

• 7/8 3PT (87.5%)

• 9/10 FT (90%)



Ant --> 18 pts on 5/5 FG, 3/3 3PT, 5/5 FT

Ju --> 14 pts on 6/8 FG, 2/3 3PT

Ru --> 9 pts on 3/3 FG, 3/4 FT