Wolves set franchise record, crush Grizzlies to set up three-team tie in West
Anthony Edwards scored 44 points and the Timberwolves lit up the Grizzlies for a franchise record 52 points in the third quarter en route to a 141-125 win in Memphis Thursday night. It was just what the Wolves needed to keep their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.
The first half was an offensive showcase with zero defense.
Memphis lit up the Minnesota for 72 points in the first half, making 26 of 40 shots (65%) and knocking down 13-of-19 threes (68.4%). But the tone of the game quickly changed as Minnesota started the third quarter with 10 straight makes while Memphis bigs Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey each picked up their fourth fouls.
And Minnesota kept firing, setting a franchise record with 52 points in the third quarter. They outscored Memphis 52-25 in the frame — they were 18-of-21 shooting — to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 22-point lead.
Unlike Wednesday when the Wolves blew a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Bucks, they held strong this time and held on for the pivotal win.
Edwards had 44 points and he didn't score in the fourth quarter. Julius Randle scored 31, while Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36.
Minnesota, Memphis and Golden State are all 47-33 entering play Friday. The Warriors own the three-team tiebreaker, followed by the Grizzlies and then the Wolves. That means the Wolves are still holding the No. 8 seed in the West, while the Grizzlies are No. 7 and the Warriors are No. 6.
But all three are just one game behind the fifth and sixth seeds, Denver (48-32) and the Clippers (48-32), respectively. With the regular season ending Sunday, the next three days will decide the West playoff seeds.
Minnesota hosts Utah Friday and then plays the Nets at home Sunday.
Memphis is at Denver Friday and hosts Dallas Sunday.
Golden State is at Portland Friday and hosts the Clippers Sunday.
The Clippers are at Sacramento Friday and at Golden State Sunday.
The Nuggets hosts Memphis Friday and play at Houston Sunday.