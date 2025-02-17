Anthony Edwards hopes groin injury won't be issue after missing All-Star Game
The last thing the Minnesota Timberwolves need coming out of the All-Star break is an injury issue with Anthony Edwards. Unfortunatley, it's not guaranteed that he'll be ready to roll when the Timberwolves return to action Friday against the Houston Rockets.
Nobody announced before the mini-tournament — the NBA's new All-Star Game format — started that Edwards wasn't going to play. Fans simply found out while the game unfolded. Edwards, who was on Kenny Smith's "Young Stars" team, cited groin soreness as the reason he didn't play.
According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Edwards said he's had the groin issue for a while but he's hopeful it won't be an issue coming out of the All-Star break.
Had Edwards played, it doesn't sound like he would've tried very hard.
“I’ve never been an All-Star Game type of guy, to like take it serious and go out there and try to guard somebody and get a stop,” Edwards said, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “I’ve never been that type of guy. I just save it for the Timberwolves season, pretty much.”
Edwards, who is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from three this season, has Monday-Thursday to get as healthy as he can before the post-All-Star schedule gets going with tremendously tough games against the Rockets on Friday, a back-to-back against the Thunder on Sunday and Monday, and then a game in L.A. Feb. 27 against LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
If the groin injury isn't an issue, Minnesota could be fully loaded with Julius Randle (right adductor strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (big toe sprain) possibly coming back soon.