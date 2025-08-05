Anthony Edwards: How does he compare to greats as he turns 24
Anthony Edwards turned 24 on Tuesday, which makes the fact that he's among the greatest players to ever wear a Timberwolves jersey even more impressive. Now, that's not a very high bar to clear for a franchise that has been as poor as the Wolves have been over the past 30 seasons, but for an athlete to rise to stardom as quickly as Ant has before even turning 24, it's a remarkable feat.
Edwards is often compared to some of the legends of the game, to the point he has been given the moniker of the next Michael Jordan, so how do his achievements stack up against the all-time greats at the same age?
To set the scene, Edwards has scored the fourth-most points all-time before turning 24, with 9,097 career points. He has led Minnesota to back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals over the past two seasons. Overall, the Wolves have been to the playoffs in four of Ant's five seasons. Edwards missed out on claiming the Rookie of the Year crown, with LeMelo Ball winning the 2020-21 award. Edwards has been named to three All-Star teams and has earned All-NBA Second Team honors twice. He has finished in the top-10 of MVP voting in each of the past two seasons, earning the seventh-most votes each time.
Michael Jordan
Total points before turning 24: 7,415
Why not start at the very top? Jordan played just three seasons before his age 24 season, compared to Ant's five. Both were three-time All-Stars by the time they turned 24, though Edwards took until his third season to earn the honor; Jordan was selected in each of his first three seasons. Jordan's Bulls made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, though they were knocked out in the first round each time. Edwards has led the Wolves to the playoffs in four of five seasons, including back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals.
Achievements: 1984-85 Rookie of the Year, 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA First Team, 1x All-NBA Second Team, NBA scoring leader (86-87)
Kobe Bryant
Total points before turning 24: 8,197
While Ant had to take a one-year detour to college before making his way to the pros, Kobe was able to come straight out of high school, giving him one extra year on Edwards. By the time Kobe turned 24, he was coming off his third-straight NBA title. The Lakers made it to the Western semis in two of Bryant's first three seasons, with a trip to the Western Conference finals in the other. Kob was a four-time All-Star and had earned All-NBA honors four times and All-NBA Defense honors three times. Edwards has yet to earn All-NBA First Team honors, or be named to an All-NBA Defense team.
Achievements: 3x NBA Champion, 4x All-Star, 1x All-NBA First Team, 2x All-NBA Second Team, 1x All-NBA Third Team, 1x All-NBA Defense First Team, 2x All-NBA Defense Second Team
LeBron James
Total points before turning 24: 11,514
Like Edwards, LeBron accumulated five seasons of NBA experience before his 24th birthday. James led the Cavs to three playoff trips in his first five seasons, twice making the Eastern Conference finals and once losing to the Spurs in the finals. LeBron earned four All-Star game nods and was named to All-NBA teams four times.
Interestingly, both Jordan and James won their first career MVP during their age-24 season. Edwards has finished seventh in MVP voting each of the past two seasons. The closest Jordan came to earning the honor was finishing second during his age-23 season, while LeBron finished top-10 in each of his first five seasons, coming in second during his age-21 season.
Achievements: 2003-04 Rookie of the Year, 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA First Team, 2x All-NBA Second Team, NBA scoring leader (07-08)
Kevin Garnett
Total points before turning 24: 6,496
Now, let's take a look at how he stacks up against the only other player to challenge him for the title of greatest player in Timberwolves franchise history. Garnett had five seasons under his belt by the time he turned 24. Minnesota had first-round exits in four of Garnett's first five seasons, missing the playoffs his rookie season. Garnett earned three trips to the All-Star game. KG finished third in total rebounds during his age-23 season, behind only Dikembe Mutombo and Shaq.
Achievements: 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA First Team, 1x All-NBA Third Team, 1x All-NBA Defense First Team
Kevin Durant
Total points before turning 24: 9,978
Let's take a look at how he compares to idol, Kevin Durant. Unlike Edwards, Durant claimed the Rookie of the Year award. The Thunder made the playoffs in three of Durant's first five seasons, a first-round exit, a trip to the Western Conference Finals, and a Finals loss to the Heat in 2012. Durant, one of the best scorers in NBA history, displayed that early on, claiming three straight scoring titles before his age-24 season. For comparison, Edwards finished fourth this past season with 27.6 points per game, the closest he's been to the title.
Achievements: 2007-08 Rookie of the Year, 3x All-Star, 3x All-NBA First Team, 3x NBA scoring leader