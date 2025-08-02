Rumors of Timberwolves' uniform change intensify
The Timberwolves have yet to officially announce a return of any throwback uniforms for next season, but all signs point toward a return of a few fan-favorite looks.
The fanbase has been clamoring for Minnesota to bring back the classic Kevin Garnett-era black uniforms with green trees as the trim for their full-time look. Forbes NBA contributor Evan Sidery posted on X Wednesday that the throwback look is expected to return for the 2025-26 season, and he even hinted at a potential logo rebrand.
Barstool Sports ran with Sidery's report, writing a story that said Minnesota is reportedly bringing back "one of the most iconic NBA jerseys to ever exist." Nothing is official, but it seems like a no-brainer for new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore early in their tenure.
A more official rumor came from the official NBA X account on Thursday, hinting that Minnesota could also bring back its Prince-themed alternate jerseys. The purple '6' from the uniform was featured on a post advertising the 2025-26 City Edition Uniforms.
The Timberwolves last wore the Prince-themed alternate uniforms during the 2019 season. There's not a single player on the roster who was with the franchise at that time. This move seems like a foregone conclusion, as The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski essentially confirmed the hint.
There have been plenty of rumors about uniform changes for the Wolves over the last few seasons, but it seems like only a matter of time before the officially announce a few new looks for the 2025-26 campaign.