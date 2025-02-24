Anthony Edwards is two technical fouls away from one-game suspension
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was called for 12 technical fouls in 54 games prior to the All-Star break. Since the break, he's added two more in just two games. Now possessing a league-high 14 this season, Edwards is just two away from earning himself a one-game suspension.
Edwards' 14th tech came in the third quarter of Sunday night's loss against the Thunder. He drove to the basket and missed a left-handed shot through what appeared to be some contact from OKC's Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort. After not getting the call, Edwards turned towards official Jacyn Goble and reacted both physically and verbally.
Goble didn't call a tech right away, though he probably could've. But after the Thunder got an alley-oop dunk on the other end, the tech was called. Edwards appeared to clap at Goble and continue talking aggressively to him after the fact, so he may have been fortunate not to get another technical foul, which would've meant an ejection from the game.
Edwards was also called for a tech in Friday night's game against the Rockets for yelling at a ref after a no-call situation. He gets fined for each one, albeit a small amount compared to some of the fines he's received from the league this season. More importantly, he can only get one tech over the next 23 games if he wants to avoid a suspension. (The Wolves have 24 games remaining, but a 16th tech in the regular season finale wouldn't carry over into the postseason. How do we know that? Because Edwards did it last year).
If Edwards does get to 16, he'd also be in line for another one-game suspension for every two technical fouls after that point. His 14 are one ahead from Dillon Brooks for the most in the NBA. Edwards only has a one-tech cushion remaining because he had one rescinded by the league last month.
This is the third consecutive season in which he's come close to the suspension line. As mentioned, Edwards picked up his 16th in the regular season finale last year. In 2023, he finished with exactly 15.
"We've been here before in seasons past, and (Edwards has) always had the ability to kind of course correct and temper," Wolves coach Chris Finch said before their Jan. 18 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The bottom line is that Ant has to be better at controlling his emotions. Even if he's completely justified in being upset about a no-call, complaining almost certainly isn't going to accomplish anything. It's far more likely to result in fast-break points for the opposing team and a potential tech being added onto his total.
At 31-27, every game matters for Minnesota the rest of the way. They can't afford a one-game suspension for their best player, so they'll need Edwards to tighten up his reactions towards the officials moving forward.
The Wolves and Thunder meet again in Oklahoma City tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
