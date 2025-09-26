All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards leaps into NBA's elite as Wolves land three in top 50

Edwards is one of five Timberwolves stars in the top-100 rankings.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a time out during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a time out during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Timberwolves stars landed among ESPN's top-50 rankings heading into the 2025-26 season, including a top-10 ranking for Anthony Edwards.

Edwards moved up four spots since ESPN last ranked the top stars in the NBA. He now comes in at No. 6, trailing only Nikola Jokic (No. 1), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 2), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4), and Victor Wembanyama (No.5). In moving from No. 10 to No. 6, Edwards jumped Steph Curry (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 8) and Kevin Durant (No. 9).

The 24-year-old Wolves star continued his quick ascension to the top of the league last year when he added a lethal three-point shot to his game, leading the league with 320 made threes at a career-high 39.5%. That helped fuel him to a career-best 27.6 points per game last season.

Subscribe: Sign up for the FREE Timberwolves On SI newsletter

More notably though, Edwards helped guide the Wolves to the Western Conference finals again last season, the first time in franchise history the team has made it past the first round in consecutive playoffs. He did that all while helping integrate a new big man into the starting unit after the Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle.

While his numbers didn't pop off the charts (18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game), Randle was a key part of the team that went on a playoff run last season. He moved up six spots in ESPN's rankings to No. 42. Minnesota clearly liked what they saw in Randle over the course of last season, as they signed him to a three-year, $100 million extension in June.

The biggest mover of the five Wolves to make ESPN's top-100 list was center Rudy Gobert, who dropped 15 spots to No. 49. The veteran center once again averaged double-digit rebounds as he helped anchor a top-10 Wolves defense last season. However, it is Gobert's perimeter defense, outside shooting, and occasional foul trouble as reasons that ESPN says he is a "lightning rod" in discussing his value to the Wolves.

More Wolves news

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News