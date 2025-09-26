Anthony Edwards leaps into NBA's elite as Wolves land three in top 50
Three Timberwolves stars landed among ESPN's top-50 rankings heading into the 2025-26 season, including a top-10 ranking for Anthony Edwards.
Edwards moved up four spots since ESPN last ranked the top stars in the NBA. He now comes in at No. 6, trailing only Nikola Jokic (No. 1), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 2), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4), and Victor Wembanyama (No.5). In moving from No. 10 to No. 6, Edwards jumped Steph Curry (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 8) and Kevin Durant (No. 9).
The 24-year-old Wolves star continued his quick ascension to the top of the league last year when he added a lethal three-point shot to his game, leading the league with 320 made threes at a career-high 39.5%. That helped fuel him to a career-best 27.6 points per game last season.
More notably though, Edwards helped guide the Wolves to the Western Conference finals again last season, the first time in franchise history the team has made it past the first round in consecutive playoffs. He did that all while helping integrate a new big man into the starting unit after the Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle.
While his numbers didn't pop off the charts (18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game), Randle was a key part of the team that went on a playoff run last season. He moved up six spots in ESPN's rankings to No. 42. Minnesota clearly liked what they saw in Randle over the course of last season, as they signed him to a three-year, $100 million extension in June.
The biggest mover of the five Wolves to make ESPN's top-100 list was center Rudy Gobert, who dropped 15 spots to No. 49. The veteran center once again averaged double-digit rebounds as he helped anchor a top-10 Wolves defense last season. However, it is Gobert's perimeter defense, outside shooting, and occasional foul trouble as reasons that ESPN says he is a "lightning rod" in discussing his value to the Wolves.