Anthony Edwards Joins Rare Company With 42 in Wolves Win Over Warriors

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had his 10th 40-point game of the season in Friday night's win over the Warriors. He joins Luka Doncic as the only other player with 10 or more this season, and he continues to prove himself as one of the best young scorers in NBA history.

Edwards finished with 42 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists on 13 of 22 shooting from the field, 4 of 9 from three and a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He had only two turnovers in 37 total minutes. Golden State had zero answer for Minnesota's star, and the final score was 127-117.

It might feel like Edwards has been with the Timberwolves for a decade, but he's still not even 25 years old. He passed Carmelo Anthony on Friday night for the fourth most points in NBA history by a player before turning 25. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Doncic are the only players now above him on the list. With just under 5 months until his birthday, he's less than 100 points away from Doncic, and he could flirt with catching James or Durant by the end of the season.

Steph just had to shake his head watching Anthony Edwards go off for his 10th 40-point game this season



Most points before turning 25

LeBron - 13,927

KD - 12,258

Luka - 10,825

Ant - 10,788 (and counting)

Melo - 10,768pic.twitter.com/yTJWYdJIV4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 14, 2026

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green did not play against the Wolves on Friday, and it looked like they badly missed their veteran stars. Rudy Gobert was second for the Timberwolves with 18 points, and no other player had more than 15. Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis were not enough to keep up with Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are now 41-26 on the season, and two games out of the play-in tournament at sixth place in the Western Conference standings. Their next game is Sunday night on the road against Oklahoma City, who currently owns the best record in the entire NBA.

Edwards is now averaging 29.7 points per game, and if he keeps having 40-point performances, he could realistically flirt with a 30-point-per-game average. He currently has the franchise record with 27.6 points per game last season. It looks like he will comfortably pass that number this season.

He's averaging the third-most points per game in the league this season, but he's still on the outside of most league MVP discussions. He has objectively taken his game to another level this season with career-highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage. If there was a season for him to claim first-team All-NBA for the first time in his career, it might be this one.