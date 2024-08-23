Anthony Edwards rated as 11th-best player in NBA according to 2K25
We are inching closer to the return of the NBA, which means it's nearly time for the release of the annual NBA 2K video game. According to a recent post on X , Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is rated a 93 overall and the 11th-best player in 2K25.
Edwards ended last year as a 95 overall on 2K24, but the game's rating system fluctuates so much that it would be naive to directly compare. Ultimately, he shares the same overall rating as Jalen Brunson and Devin Booker, but according to the list, he is ranked ahead of both players.
The NBA2K account on X has periodically announced the ratings of top-100 players in the game, with the top-10 yet to be unveiled. Who can we assume are in the top 10? It's a good bet that it's some order of Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.
Last season Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, which were all career-highs. He scored efficiently on 46.1/35.7/83.6 shooting splits. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star Game and earned second-team All-NBA honors.
This summer he was a major contributor for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, where he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on a loaded roster en route to a gold medal.
At only 23 years old, Edwards is now entering his fifth season in the NBA and every player ranked higher on 2K25 is older than him. In other words, his time as a top-10 player on the video game and real life is coming, and it might already be here in the real world.