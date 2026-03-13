Anthony Edwards Questionable For Wolves-Warriors With New Injury

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable to play in Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco (9:00 pm. CT, Prime Video).

It's not Edwards' first inclusion on an injury report this season — far from it. Edwards has missed 10 of Minnesota's 66 games and has been listed as questionable prior to several other contests in which he ultimately wound up playing.

What's notable about this specific injury report is the listed ailment for the Wolves' best player. Edwards is questionable with "right knee soreness." For most of this season, outside of an early hamstring strain, the issue that's given him trouble is a lingering foot/toe injury. He's been listed on many injury reports with "right foot injury management." The knee soreness is a new development.

The fact that it's just listed as soreness — and that Edwards has a chance to play — is a good thing that suggests this isn't a major concern. More often than not, Ant ends up playing when given the questionable designation. And on Friday night in particular, one assumes he'd have to be extremely sore to not suit up in a very important game for the reeling Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Wolves (40-26) have lost three straight games in blowout fashion, dropping from third in the Western Conference to sixth in the process. Still, they're just one game behind the Lakers, who are currently in the No. 3 spot. And Friday provides a good bounce-back opportunity against the ninth-seeded Warriors (32-33), who have gone 7-14 in their last 21 games. Steve Kerr's team is without Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and a couple other rotation players due to injury.

Edwards ranks third in the NBA in scoring at 29.4 points per game this season, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. He's missed two of Minnesota's three games against the Warriors so far. Oddly, the Wolves are 2-0 against GSW without him and lost the one game in which he played.

Also notable on the Wolves' injury report is that guard Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right thumb sprain. He missed Wednesday's loss against the Clippers because of the injury. Dosunmu has served as Minnesota's seventh man since coming over in a deadline trade from the Bulls, averaging 11 points and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game across 12 contests.

Reserve guards like Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and/or Mike Conley could be needed in Minnesota's rotation on Friday depending on the game statuses of Edwards and Dosunmu.