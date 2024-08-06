Anthony Edwards scores 17 as Americans crush Brazil in Olympic quarterfinal
It wasn’t as flashy of a performance for Anthony Edwards, but it didn’t matter for the Americans in a 122-87 blowout victory over Brazil in an Olympic quarterfinal on Tuesday in Paris.
Edwards, coming off a 26-point performance in a win over Puerto Rico in a group-stage game on Saturday, had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench as the U.S. booked its ticket to the semifinals.
The Timberwolves star also had a pair of assists and a steal in Tuesday's blowout victory.
The win means the Americans will advance to face Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday. Team USA previously beat Serbia 110-84 in their first group-stage game of the Olympics on July 28.
Edwards scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as the U.S. pulled away after already jumping out to a 63-36 halftime lead. Edwards hit a pair of 3-pointers within the final two minutes of the game as the Americans closed it out strong. Edwards shot 6 for 10 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3.
Edwards was Team USA's second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker, who had 18.
Kevin Durant became Team USA's all-time leading Olympic scorer during the game, tallying 11 points to put him at 494 for his Olympic career, surpassing Lisa Leslie's previous all-time mark of 488 points.
Joel Embiid tallied 14 points and seven rebounds, Bam Adebayo scored 13 off the bench and LeBron James recorded 12 points, nine assists and had three steals as Team USA pulled away from the Brazilians early.