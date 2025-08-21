Anthony Edwards sees rating boost, fifth-best player according to NBA 2k26
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards will be the fifth-highest-rated player in NBA 2k26 at 95 overall.
The only four players rated higher than Edwards include Luka Doncic at 95 overall, Giannis Antetokounmpo at 97 overall, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic at 98 overall.
At the time of release for last year's game, Edwards was a 93 overall and the 11th-best player in the game. His scoring jumped from 25.9 points per game in 2023-24 to 27.6 last season, so the rating increase reflects the improvement.
Edwards just turned 24 this August. Victor Wembanyama at 94 overall is the only player rated in the top 10 who is younger. Doncic is 26, Gilgeous-Alexander is 27, and both Antetokounmpo and Jokic are 30 or older, so Edwards' place among the league's best is impressive before he has even turned 25.
Other Timberwolves players inside the top 100 include Julius Randle at No. 46 with an 86 overall, Rudy Gobert at No. 57 with an 84 overall, Naz Reid at No. 74 with an 82 and McDaniels at No. 81 with an 82 as well.
Edwards, being one spot behind Doncic, could be one gripe after knocking the Lakers out of last year's postseason, but it's hard to argue his spot in the NBA's pantheon as a top-five player. Randle, Gobert, Reid and McDaniels have all proven themselves as top 100 players, but none of them inside the top 40 seems surprising.
Minnesota has quickly become one of the most talented teams in the NBA, and that is reflected by the NBA 2k26 ratings. You can play as the team when the game is set to officially release on September 5.