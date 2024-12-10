All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards slapped with $25k fine for swearing during interview

Edwards has a knack for dropping F-bombs and the NBA is fining him for one of his latest.

Joe Nelson

Nov 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to his teams win after an NBA Cup game against the LA Clippers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
What happens in the locker room stays in the locker room? Not in professional sports.

In fact, Anthony Edwards, who has a knack for using curse words when talking with the media, has been hit with a $25,000 fine for using profane language in the locker room following the Timberwolves' win over Golden State on Dec. 6.

The profane language from Edwards happened during a scheduled media interview after the game, according to the league.

Dane Moore documented the postgame media scrum in which Edwards said Naz Reid and Julius Randle are "f***ing playing defense" and that's "f***ing incredible."

This marks the fifth time Edwards has been fined by the league.

  • Sept. 20, 2022: $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
  • Aug. 9, 2023: $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.
  • Jan. 31, 2024: $40,000 for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.
  • Nov. 17, 2024: $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.

Edwards and the Timberwolves are off until hosting the Lakers Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

