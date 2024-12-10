Anthony Edwards slapped with $25k fine for swearing during interview
Edwards has a knack for dropping F-bombs and the NBA is fining him for one of his latest.
What happens in the locker room stays in the locker room? Not in professional sports.
In fact, Anthony Edwards, who has a knack for using curse words when talking with the media, has been hit with a $25,000 fine for using profane language in the locker room following the Timberwolves' win over Golden State on Dec. 6.
The profane language from Edwards happened during a scheduled media interview after the game, according to the league.
Dane Moore documented the postgame media scrum in which Edwards said Naz Reid and Julius Randle are "f***ing playing defense" and that's "f***ing incredible."
This marks the fifth time Edwards has been fined by the league.
- Sept. 20, 2022: $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
- Aug. 9, 2023: $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.
- Jan. 31, 2024: $40,000 for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.
- Nov. 17, 2024: $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.
Edwards and the Timberwolves are off until hosting the Lakers Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
