Anthony Edwards among banged-up Timberwolves heading into Nets clash

The Timberwolves looked to be banged up heading into Saturday night's clash with the Nets, but Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. will be available after originally being ruled questionable. Rob Dillingham remains questionable with an illness, while Terrence Shannon Jr. has been ruled out with a foot injury.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn Nets:



AVAILABLE

Conley - Rest

Edwards - Right Shoulder Soreness



QUESTIONABLE

Dillingham - Illness



OUT

Shannon Jr - Left Foot Abductor Hallucis Strain https://t.co/FS2zS1cXCf — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 27, 2025

Edwards is dealing with what the team is calling right shoulder soreness. He played 42 minutes in Thursday night's overtime loss against the Nuggets before his ejection, and he'll be back in action on Saturday night.

Conley played only 10 minutes against Denver, but his questionable tag is due to rest. At 38 years old, Saturday could have just been a scheduled off day for Minnesota's veteran guard, but he'll be active. Bones Hyland continues to emerge in Minnesota's backcourt rotation alongside Conley.

Shannon's foot injury is something that he has dealt with all season. Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski mentioned how he thinks it could have had an impact on his defensive struggles. He has been limited to only 22 games this season, and he'll now look to get healthy.

Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT at the Target Center. Brooklyn is 9-19 this season.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis