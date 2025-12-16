Chris Finch gives updates on Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert

After missing the last two games with right foot soreness, it remains unclear if Anthony Edwards will return to the Timberwolves' lineup when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

"It's definitely improving. He's still day to day," head coach Chris Finch said during a Tuesday morning interview on KFAN-FM 100.3. "We have practice here this morning, and we'll see what he looks like coming in. But he was able to move around and get up some shots yesterday. We're headed in the right direction, but I'm not sure of an exact return time just yet."

If Edwards doesn't play on Wednesday, his next opportunity will be Friday night when the 24-2 Oklahoma City visit the Wolves in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves have also played without 38-year-old backup point guard Mike Conley for the last two games. Conley is dealing with right Achilles tendinopathy, and his status for the Grizzlies game is unknown.

What about Rudy Gobert? He had seven points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes before being ruled out for personal reasons midway through the third quarter of Minnesota's win over Sacramento on Sunday night.

"Absolutely everything's OK with Rudy," Finch said. "He'll be back today and in the lineup tomorrow. He's been having a phenomenal season for us so far."

The Wolves have won seven of their last eight games to improve to 17-9 overall. After hosting Memphis, the schedule stiffens with three of the following four games agains the Thunder, Knicks, and Nuggets.

"They're an outstanding team," Finch said of the Thunder. "We know them well. We gotta get some signature wins for this season. That would be a great one."

OKC has the best record in the NBA, while the Nuggets (19-6) and Knicks (18-7) have the third and fourth-best records, respectively.

Friday's game against OKC starts at 8:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

