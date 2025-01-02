Anthony Edwards way behind top-three guards in West All-Star voting
The first results from fan voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed and while Anthony Edwards is among the top-five vote-getters at guard in the Western Conference, he's not in the same area code as the leaders.
With more than 411,000 votes, Edwards ranks fifth among guards in the West, trailing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,053,683), Luka Doncic (870,071), Steph Curry (810,357) and Kyrie Irving (503,567).
Edwards is having a solid season for the Timberwolves, but his numbers haven't jumped in most categories despite Karl-Anthony Towns being traded to the Knicks before the season. Check out how Ant's numbers this season compare to last, when he was seventh in the MVP vote.
Season
PPG
REB
AST
FG%
3P%
FTA
2024-25
24.8
5.7
3.9
44.3
41.5
3.8
2023-25
25.9
5.4
5.1
46.1
35.7
6.4
Edwards is taking more 3-pointers than ever before and the result is far fewer trips to the free-throw line and a lower overall shooting percentage.
Of course, the Wolves have played a very hard schedule and they are only 32 games into the acclimation process after trading Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. With more time, Edwards and Minnesota should both improve.