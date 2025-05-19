Are Timberwolves hinting at future return of iconic 'trees' uniforms?
Could the Timberwolves' most iconic uniforms make a return at some point in the near future?
Whoever runs the team's official Instagram account may or may not have hinted at that possibility on Monday. A post for Kevin Garnett's 49th birthday included multiple pictures of KG rocking the classic tree-trim jerseys the franchise wore from 1996 to 2008. Several commenters requested that the uniforms be brought back, and the team account responded to one with the "eyes" emoji, which could be seen as an acknowledgement of something in the works. Or maybe it's nothing at all.
Ten years after the tree jerseys went away, the Wolves brought back the black version during the 2018-19 season as a "classic edition" throwback alternate. They also brought the trees back with a twist in their blue 2021-22 "city edition" alternates.
Fans overwhelmingly love the trees, so it would be a pretty easy PR move if the Wolves were to bring them back in some capacity as soon as next season. The Timberwolves could arguably use a full rebrand of the primary jerseys they've worn since the 2017-18 season, and it's logical to wonder if that's something new majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will pursue in the near future.