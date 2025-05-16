All Timberwolves

Bang! Bang! Mike Breen calls Timberwolves fans 'absolutely crazy'

What's an underrated fanbase in the NBA? The league's most high-profile announcer thinks Minnesota is the answer.

Joe Nelson

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of towels given out to fans on the seats before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of towels given out to fans on the seats before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

What NBA fanbase doesn't get enough credit when it comes to bringing the noise on a nightly basis?

According to esteemed television announcer Mike Breen, Target Center is at the top of the list.

"The loudest arena I've ever been in was the old Chicago Stadium," Breen told Ryen Russillo on Thursday. "Minnesota this year — we did some of the Laker games there in the first round. Minnesota's arena, Target Center, has become just crazy. Absolutely crazy. That's up there with one of the loudest."

Breen also shouted out loud crowds Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers games.

"But I would say Minnesota's one that doesn't get as much attention," Breen added. "Their fans are absolutely crazy."

Breen will undoubtedly be on the call for all seven — if seven games are necessary — of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and their opponent, either the Thunder or Denver Nuggets.

ESPN/ABC has the rights to the Western Conference Finals while the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Pacers will be on TNT.

Timberwolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News