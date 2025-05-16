Bang! Bang! Mike Breen calls Timberwolves fans 'absolutely crazy'
What NBA fanbase doesn't get enough credit when it comes to bringing the noise on a nightly basis?
According to esteemed television announcer Mike Breen, Target Center is at the top of the list.
"The loudest arena I've ever been in was the old Chicago Stadium," Breen told Ryen Russillo on Thursday. "Minnesota this year — we did some of the Laker games there in the first round. Minnesota's arena, Target Center, has become just crazy. Absolutely crazy. That's up there with one of the loudest."
Breen also shouted out loud crowds Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers games.
"But I would say Minnesota's one that doesn't get as much attention," Breen added. "Their fans are absolutely crazy."
Breen will undoubtedly be on the call for all seven — if seven games are necessary — of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and their opponent, either the Thunder or Denver Nuggets.
ESPN/ABC has the rights to the Western Conference Finals while the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Pacers will be on TNT.