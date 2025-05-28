Barkley calls out ESPN: 'Don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA'
Is ESPN trying to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA?
During TNT's coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and Knicks Tuesday night, Charles Barkley raved about the Thunder and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — and he made it clear that he doesn't think Edwards deserves "face of the league" praise.
"This is the Oklahoma City Invitational. Whoever they got come out the East, they're going to beat the hell out of them. The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win the championship and anybody wanna bet me any amount of money, come to my damn house because I can afford it. OKC is the best team in the NBA. I've been telling you that for two months," Barkley said before chiming in on the face of the league debate.
"Hey, ESPN, I love you guys. Don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker and Giannis. You can't give it to people. They have to take it, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it."
Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are certainly elites in the NBA, but are any of them truly the face of the NBA when the spotlight is so frequently placed on LeBron James and Luka Doncic in Los Angeles?
As for Edwards, he's certainly one of the most entertaining players in the league but it doesn't appear, at least from our view, that ESPN is trying to make him the face of the NBA. Less than 24 hours before Barkley criticized ESPN, Kendricks Perkins was on the station claiming Edwards isn't a great role model because he's not married.
Edwards has a chance to become of the face of the league, but right now it simply appears to be more attention directed at him because only four teams are left standing in the playoffs.