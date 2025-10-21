Bold Timberwolves predictions for 2025-26 with Anthony Edwards leading a title run
When the Timberwolves tip off late Wednesday night against the Trail Blazers in Portland, it'll mark the beginning of a championship journey that sees Anthony Edwards hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy at the Target Center in June 2026.
These are bold predictions, after all, and we're not going to let any outside noise corrupt our judgment about the 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves. Let's have at it with some real possible outcomes, no matter how bold they appear.
1. Timberwolves beat Knicks in NBA Finals
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton injured, the Celtics and Pacers will take a step back. That leaves the East up for grabs, with the Knicks and Cavaliers looking like the two best contenders to represent the East in the Finals. It'll be Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks against a Minnesota team that will get over the hump after back-to-back conference finals appearances, and they'll be too good for New York in the best-of-seven championship series.
The Timberwolves bring back seven of their top eight players from last season. Like the Knicks, the Wolves won't have to learn on the go like both did last season after the pre-training camp trade involving Towns, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo. Star power, chemistry, and depth will key both teams to the Finals next June.
2. Anthony Edwards is All-NBA First Team
Edwards made the All-NBA Second Team last season, but Tatum's injury and Edwards' growth — on both ends of the floor — will open the door for Ant-Man to secure one of the five spots on the All-NBA First Team. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will repeat on the team, while I'm predicting Victor Wembanyama to join Edwards as a newcomer.
3. Minnesota goes on multiple double-digit win streaks
A team with as much firepower and chemistry as Minnesota is bound to get hot for stretches, and I can see them going on multiple win streaks that reach double digits. Don't be surprised if they win 10 straight to start the season, and then do it again.
I like the stretch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23 when they face, in order, the Celtics, Spurs, Pelicans, Pelicans again, Clippers, Suns, Grizzlies, Thunder, and Bucks. Yes, that's a boatload of tough opponents, but the last five are in Minneapolis.
I also like the stretch from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13, when they face, in order, the Nets, Bulls, Hawks, Heat, Wizards, Heat, Cavaliers, Cavaliers again, Spurs, and Bucks. The problem here is that six of the 10 are on the road.
4. Terrence Shannon Jr. is Minnesota's best bench player
This is no slight to Naz Reid or Donte DiVincenzo. This is all about TSJ and how he's poised to blossom into a key contributor for all 82 games. If he's able to shoot the three like he showcased late last season and this preseason, he'll be a force on the offensive end. He already has elite slash-and-attack skills, with a penchant for getting to the free-throw line. He's instant offense off the bench, whereas Reid and DiVincenzo are most dangerous when they're hitting threes.
5. Wolves earn the No. 1 seed with 60+ wins
Winning 60 games is extremely difficult, but so long as the Wolves make improvements in crunch time, they're going to win a lot more than they did last year when they went 20-26 in an NBA-high 46 clutch-time games. The best teams in clutch-time games last season were the Celtics, Cavs, Thunder, Pacers, and Knicks, all of whom won at least 60% of their clutch-time opportunities.
If Minnesota had won 60% of its 46 clutch-time games last season, it would've gone 27-19 rather than 20-26. That would've pushed their season win total to 56. I expect a 60% win rate in clutch-time games this season, and with an overall better team, the Wolves should eclipse 60 wins for the first time in franchise history.