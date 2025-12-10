Anthony Edwards is on track to obliterate a Wolves single-season record

Coming off another outstanding night of shooting in Monday's loss to the Suns, Anthony Edwards is already on pace to smash a Timberwolves record he set just last year.

In connecting on 15 of 21 shots from the field, including 3-of-7 shooting from three, Edwards finished Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns with a team-high 40 points. It was, already, his fifth 40-point game of the young season, in just 20 total appearances.

Last season, in his best season to date, Edwards had nine 40-point games, which set the franchise record for a single season, breaking Kevin Love's mark of six such games in 2013-14.

Setting franchise records, or nearing those marks, isn't something new to Edwards. He already owns Minnesota records for most three point attempts (3,204) and makes (1,176). Edwards is third in Wolves history in field goals (3,393), third in steals (528), and third in points (9,670). Last year, he set single-season Timberwolves records for points scored and three-pointers made (he led the NBA in the latter department with 320, the seventh-highest total in league history).

List of most 40-point games in a season in Wolves history

9 - Anthony Edwards (24-25)

6 - Kevin Love (13-14)

5 - Anthony Edwards (25-26) , Andrew Wiggins (16-17)

, Andrew Wiggins (16-17) 4 - Anthony Edwards (23-24)

3 - Anthony Edwards (21-22), Karl-Anthony Towns (18-19; 16-17), Kevin Love (11-12)

2 - Karl-Anthony Towns (23-24; 21-22), Anthony Edwards (20-21), Al Jefferson (07-08), Isaiah Rider (94-95)

Ant's five 40-point games this season are tied with Lakers star Luka Dončić for the league lead. What's more surprising about the five by Ant is that historically, he hasn't really turned things on until back half of the season.

Before the 2025-26 season, the earliest in a season that Edwards recorded a 40-point game was Nov. 10, 2021 against the Warriors, where he put up 48 points. That was just one of two career 40-point games he had before the start of the new calendar year, prior to this season.

While the huge scoring totals are eye-popping, unfortunately the Wolves have tended to squander Ant's huge games this season. In games where he has dropped over 40 points, the Wolves are a measly 2-3 this season, including two frustrating losses to the Suns and an overtime defeat against the Kings. All-time, though, Minnesota is 17-7 when Edwards scores 40 or more points in a game.

If Edwards continues on this pace of scoring 40+ in a game a quarter of the time he takes the court, he would end the season with 19 or 20 40-point games. Since the 2000-01 season, the only players to reach 19 40-point games in a season are Kobe Bryant and James Harden.

