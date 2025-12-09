Wolves bench Rob Dillingham for Bones Hyland: 'It was time'

Despite the 108-105 loss to the Suns Monday night, the Wolves may have found a much-needed spark off the bench, and it's one that has been there all along.

"That's my boy," said Anthony Edwards when asked about Bones Hyland's performance.

Hyland, 25, scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three, while also recording three assists, a steal, and a rebound in 16 minutes of action. Those 16 minutes were Hyland's most since playing 16, 19, and 16 minutes in a trio of early-season games in October. The fifth-year guard has largely gone unused over the last handful of games, not registering a minute of play in seven of the team's last eight prior to Monday night.

"I've watched him workout. He works out with me. I watch him play," continued Ant. "If you've seen him play, you know he's incredible at basketball. So, just a matter of time until he gets out there and he showed why he belonged tonight."

Hyland and Ant were the lone Wolves who had good outings in the loss to Phoenix, and were just two of three players to register a positive plus-minus on the night (Hyland +7, Ant +4, and Jaylen Clark +1).

Edwards' fifth 40-point game of the season was wasted in the loss that saw the rest of the roster have an off-night shooting. Outside of Ant and Hyland, Minnesota shot a dismal 19 of 54 from the field.

Of course, Hyland getting in the game meant Rob Dillingham didn't. Why the change? Chris Finch said it was time.

"Yeah, you know, we're 24 games in, I thought it was time to try something different," said Finch. "He's been patient. He's been playing really well in practice and doing everything we asked him to do. We just need a spark there."

"Other than a couple loose turnovers, I thought he was really good," Finch said of Hyland.

Whether that praise and the need for a difference maker off the bench lead to more playing time for Hyland is yet to be seen. However, Hyland knows that he's got a big supporter in the team's franchise player.

When asked what he likes about Bones' game, Ant simply responded, "Everything."

"You know, like, sometimes you could just see some people are meant to be a star, and I feel like, I may not know the criteria to being a star, but if I think I do, I think he's one of them," Edwards said.

Here's Bones Hyland on Anthony Edwards being a big advocate for him with the coaching staff.



"Ant's a big advocate. He's talked to the coaches every day concerning me. He has my back. Even in the summer time, he's like, 'we gotta re-sign Bones'." https://t.co/G5Y7x7XnSh pic.twitter.com/YfOmnXpP3t — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 9, 2025

"He's been a big advocate for me," Hyland said of the support from Edwards. "Ant's a big advocate. He's talked to the coaches every day concerning me. He has my back. Even in the summertime, he's like, 'We gotta re-sign Bones.' That's just something I appreciate. Plus, it's coming from a superstar like Ant. That's something he doesn't have to do, he's got other things to worry about. ... I'm very appreciative of that, how much he supports me, and thankful."

