Bones Hyland drops 39 points in second game with G League's Iowa Wolves
Recent Timberwolves two-way signee Bones Hyland hit eight three-pointers and dropped 39 points in his second game with the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday afternoon.
Hyland had a huge day for Iowa that was almost even bigger, as his three to tie the game rattled in and out at the buzzer in a 130-127 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. He was 11 of 26 from the field and 8 of 17 from deep in the contest, adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
In his first game with Iowa on Friday, Hyland had 28 points, four boards, six assists, and five steals, hitting six threes. Two games into his G League season, he's averaging a cool 33.5 points. That's along the lines of what you'd expect from a guy who has played in nearly 200 NBA games and has averaged 20 points per 36 minutes in his four-year career. They have different styles of play, but it's not unlike when Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 36.5 points in four games with Iowa earlier this year. NBA-caliber players should dominate at that level.
There isn't an immediate path to an opportunity with the Timberwolves for Hyland, considering Rob Dillingham just fell out of the rotation on Sunday night, but it's also not difficult to see why Tim Connelly brought him in on a two-way deal last week. The 24-year-old is a gifted scorer who provides some additional depth and injury insurance for the Wolves. Connelly was in Denver when they drafted Hyland 26th overall in 2021, and the former VCU star still has some upside after showing flashes with both the Nuggets and Clippers.
On Monday, Hyland was trading buckets with two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who scored 37 points for the Stars. The 36-year-old is hoping for another opportunity in the NBA. Former NCAA National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe had 21 points and 30 rebounds for Salt Lake City.
Trevor Keels chipped in 26 points for Iowa, which was without Minnesota's other two-way players (Leonard Miller, Tristen Newton, Jesse Edwards). El Ellis had 20 points off the bench, while Babacar Sané had 19. The Wolves are just 4-21 this season in the G League.
