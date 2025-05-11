Buddy Hield on Draymond Green: 'We didn't get the calls we were supposed to get'
Draymond Green fouled out of Game 3 Saturday night and finished with two points, five rebounds and six fouls. Did he get an "unfair shake," as he referred to the officiating of him in his latest episode of The Draymond Green Show?
Buddy Hield seems to think it was unfair officiating against Green.
“I feel like everything didn’t go our way tonight that we thought would go our way,” said Hield, adding that he didn't understand how a video review upheld Green's fourth personal foul when he was called for a block as Julius Randle put a forearm into his chest.
“I just don’t understand the rules,” Hield continued. “I feel like they were debating it too long on the challenge and reviewing it and going over time and trying to figure out what’s the right call.”
"Nothing went [Draymond's] way today.," Hield argued. "We didn't get calls we were supposed to get."
Green's fifth foul came when Minnesota challenged a defensive foul that was called on Randle. Instead, the officials saw the review and found Green pulling on Randle's jersey, thus reversing the call. His sixth foul came on a minimal contact play when Jaden McDaniels drove the baseline and went up for a dunk. The Warriors weren't able to challenge, and Green's night was over.
Green played only 11 of 24 minutes in the second half, and after he fouled out with 4:38 left in the game, the Wolves scored 18 of their 33 fourth-quarter points.