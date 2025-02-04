By the numbers: Timberwolves among NBA's worst clutch-time teams
Imagine where the Timberwolves would rank in the standings if they hadn't blown so many fourth-quarter leads. How many have they blown this season? Thirteen. But it's not just bad luck.
Minnesota is 50 games into the season and they've played a league-leading 31 clutch-time games. Monday night's 116-114 loss to the Kings was their NBA-leading 16th game decided by three points or less, and their 13th loss after leading in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves are 8-8 in games decided by three points or less, but at one point they were 7-3 in games meeting that criteria. They've dropped five of the last six such games: 116-114 to Sacramento; 105-103 to Washington; 108-106 to Memphis; 116-115 to Golden State; and 127-125 to Memphis.
Had the Wolves simply held on to win five of the 13 games they've blown the lead in the fourth quarter, their record would be 32-18, which would be good for fourth in the Western Conference and only a half-game behind the Houston Rockets. Had the Wolves won 10 of the 13 games they've blown the lead in the final 12 minutes, they'd have the third-best record in the NBA at 37-13.
Wishful thinking? Sure, but it's true.
Minnesota is 13-18 in 31 clutch-time games, which are defined as games in which the score is within five points in the final five minutes of action.
With a 41.9% win rate in clutch-time games, the Timberwolves rank 25th in the NBA. Only the Pelicans, Wizards, Hornets, Raptors and Jazz are worse. And, yes, that means Minnesota is performing in crunch time like a team destined for the top half of the draft lottery when in reality they are perceived as one of the most dangerous teams in the league.
We can dig deeper....
When the game is within five points in the final five minutes, Minnesota is shooting a dreadful 40.7% from the field and 25.3% from three. Those metrics rank 22nd and 28th, respectively. They're also shooting 73.3% from the free-throw line in clutch time, which ranks 24th.
But wait, there's more...
Minnesota is 8-18 when behind by five points or fewer or tied in the final five minutes this season. When behind by five or less or tied in the last two minutes, they're 6-16.
Still more...
When the Wolves are trailing by three points or fewer in the final two minutes, they are 6-13. On the flip side, when the Wolves are up by three or fewer in the final two minutes, they are 11-4.
They simply haven't shown much of an ability to beat teams when trailing—even by the slimmest of margins—late in games. It's a problem, but if Minnesota solves the problem they could instantly become one of the true beasts in the West.