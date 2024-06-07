Chris Finch says best comp for Jaylen Clark is Jaden McDaniels
Jaylen Clark could have a significant role with the Timberwolves in 2024-25, which will effectively be his rookie season in the NBA after he sat out the entire 2023-24 season rehabilitating the torn Achilles injury that he suffered while playing for UCLA on March 4, 2023.
How good can Clark be if he has a role next season and who does his style of play compare to best? According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, the best comparison for Clark's game is Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.
"Jaylen is not really in the point guard mode, he's more in the wing defender mode. His shot is improving," Finch said on FM 100.3 KFAN on Thursday. "He's more Jaden McDaniels than he is anyone else. That's probably the most direct comp. Obviously he doesn't have quite the size, but defensive player of the year in college, I think 11 of the last 12 of those players have hit and stuck in rotations in the NBA, which is why we were excited to be able to get him. We look at him as a first-round draft talent that we got last year, so he's kind of a first-round draft pick for us because we knew the Achilles would take a while."
Minnesota selected Clark with the No. 53 pick in last year's NBA draft. McDaniels is 6-foot-9 with a wingspan of nearly seven feet. Clark is much shorter at 6-foot-4, but his wingspan coming out of college was reported to be 6-foot-9.
Clark's ability to defend is unquestioned, so the only thing that could prevent him from having an impact role off the bench for Minnesota next season is his shot.
"His shot is looking better and better and if he can make that shot consistently, he's got a really bright future," Finch said.
Clark's future could be paramount to the Wolves maintaining an identity as a defensive power long into the future because Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who blossomed into one of the league's best 3-and-D players off the bench this season, is eligible for free agency in 2025, and Kyle Anderson is not guaranteed to return next season.
Quick fact check: Have 11 of the last 12 national defensive players of the year had big roles in the NBA? Not quite.
The last 12 winners of the award, including some repeat winners, are Walker Kessler (yes, he's a key player), Davion Mitchell (kind of), Udoka Azubuike (not really), De'Andre Hunter (yes), Jevon Carter (kind of), Malcolm Brogdon (yes), Willie Cauley-Stein (kind of), Aaron Craft (no), Jeff Withey (no), Victor Oladipo (yes) and Anthony Davis (yes).